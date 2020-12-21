Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gets Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey received the first of two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Monday at Baptist Medical Center South.

According to a news release: Ivey applauded the scientists, medical professionals and the Trump Administration for their nonstop commitment to creating and distributing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The governor’s message today was one of confidence in this proven vaccine. She also thanked our ‘health care heroes’ who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic, especially as we are approaching Christmas.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gets coronavirus vaccine (Photo provided by the governor's office) Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gets coronavirus vaccine (Photo provided by the governor's office)

See more photos HERE