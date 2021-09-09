Clear

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Biden’s Covid-19 vaccination plan ‘outrageous, overreaching’

Gov. Kay Ivey

'“I continue encouraging any Alabamian who can, to get the Covid-19 vaccine.'

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 5:27 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued this statement after President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates for businesses and citizens:

“Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.

“Alabamians have stepped up by rolling up their sleeves to get the Covid-19 vaccine, increasing our doses administered significantly in recent weeks. We have done so without mandates from Washington, D.C., or Montgomery.

“I’ve made it abundantly clear: I support the science and encourage folks taking the vaccine. However, I am absolutely against a government mandate on the vaccine, which is why I signed the vaccine passport ban into law here in Alabama. This is not the role of the government.

“I continue encouraging any Alabamian who can, to get the Covid-19 vaccine. We have a safe and effective tool at our fingertips, so, let’s roll up our sleeves and get this thing beat.”

