Alabama Dept. of Public Health: ‘Large scale’ coronavirus vaccine clinic coming to North Alabama

The state of Alabama plans to open a large-scale drive-through coronavirus vaccination clinic in North Alabama.

The Huntsville clinic will be one of eight in the state. The Alabama Department of Public Health said in a Tuesday news release the goal is for each location to give 1,000 vaccines per day.

The exact location of the Huntsville clinic has not been announced. The department’s Dr. Karen Landers told WAAY 31 that logistics will be announced once plans are complete.

On Tuesday, the department said the clinics in Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma and Tuscaloosa will open the week of Feb. 8.

Feb. 8 is the day that more people in Alabama become eligible to receive the vaccine, including those 65 and older, teachers, grocery store workers and more. Learn more HERE

The state also has released a website (HERE) for residents to make reservations to get vaccines. As of Tuesday afternoon, none of the 10 counties in North Alabama are taking reservations.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates