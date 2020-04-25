Alabama Dept. of Health still researching solutions with coronavirus

If you've tested positive for coronavirus and overcome that battle, healthcare professionals say they're still unsure if that means you're immune to the virus and won't get it again.

WAAY-31 spoke with a doctor from the Alabama Department of Public Health who says they still have a lot of research to do regarding immunity.

The state health department told us if you tested positive for coronavirus and your'e medically cleared now... whenever the state reopens, you must still practice social distancing like wearing a mask and keep a healthy lifestyle to keep your immune system at a good level.

"We do not have enough long term information to be able to confidently say that a single infection with this can force immunity for any period of time," said Dr. Karen Landers.

Dr. Karen Landers works with the Alabama Department of Health and she told WAAY-31 they need more time to find out if someone who was positive before, and beat the virus, is indeed immune or not.

Dr. Landers says she's not aware of anyone who has tested positive twice for coronavirus.

However, she did tell us she's noticed that patients in under 40 have symptoms that are not as straightforward.

"We might see a fever. We might see a cough or we might see a slight cough and shortness of breath," she said.

Dr. Landers said she's unsure of a timeline of when we might start to see solid answers about coronavirus...but she says everyday they find new research that could possibly bring them closer to just that.

Like she told us older patients have to be extra careful once they're in the clear from the virus.

"In persons that are older, the risk of developing a more severe disease is still there. Certainly persons older than 65," she said.

Dr. Landers noted she wants people who are diabetic to also take extra special care during this time because that disease does lower your immune system.