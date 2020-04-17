Alabama Dept. of Corrections: 3 inmates have coronavirus; Murderer possibly died from it

The Alabama Department of Corrections announced late Friday that three inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, and one of them may have died from it.

Two inmates at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, and one inmate at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs tested positive, according to a news release.

Dave Thomas, a terminally ill, 66-year-old male at St. Clair serving a life-sentence for murder out of Randolph County, died Thursday at local hospital less than 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus.

On April 4, Thomas was transferred to the local hospital from St. Clair to receive critical care related to his preexisting conditions, and was pronounced dead on April 16 presumably due to a cardiovascular event, according to the news release.

Thomas’ exact cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The second inmate who tested positive at St. Clair, a 52-year-old male serving a 17-year sentence for manslaughter, has been transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

The inmate who tested positive at Bullock, a 33-year-old serving a 10-year sentence for theft of property, is being treated and carefully monitored by his physicians, the department says.

After the positive tests came back, officials quarantined a group of inmates out of one dormitory at St. Clair and an entire dormitory at Bullock.

Correctional staff and quarantined inmates at St. Clair and Bullock have been provided necessary guidance and health education, as well as appropriate referrals to the Alabama Department of Public Health and other health care providers in the event they become symptomatic, the news release said.

These three positive tests are the first verified coronavirus cases among ADOC’s inmate population, the release said.

Also in the release:

The ADOC continues to distribute face masks across the correctional system to staff and inmates, and anticipates by April 24 each inmate will have two (2) masks. We intend to continue production of face masks at our factory plants at Holman Correctional Facility and Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women until all inmates have been provided a total of four (4). We are continuing to source additional hygiene supplies and work with advocacy groups to obtain more hand sanitizer, among other needed items. Inmates also currently have access to liquid antibacterial soap.