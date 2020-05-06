Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs reopens county offices

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has reopened its county-based offices.
They were temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state says walk-ins are suspended until further notice, but you can place an appointment with your local office.
The offices are practicing safety measures like wearing masks and social distancing.
You can find a list of offices reopening and instructions for making an appointment here.
