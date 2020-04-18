Alabama Department of Public Health says ‘outside entity’ gave it Inaccurate coronavirus numbers

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Saturday that previous reports of positive coronavirus case numbers in Alabama were wrong.

The discovery was made Friday, the department said.

In a series of tweets, the department says "an outside entity mistakenly marked (coronavirus) lab results as positive when in fact they were negative."

Numbers of postive cases in all of Alabama, and including counties such as Madison, now have dropped.

The department says it is working to correct the errors, nothing that "it could take a few days."

CLICK HERE to see the department's current reporting of case numbers