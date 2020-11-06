Alabama Department of Public Health releases coronavirus vaccine plan

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) on Friday released its plan to distribute and administer a vaccine for coronavirus once it's available.

The plan consists of three phases, which you can find below:

· In Phase 1, potentially limited doses of vaccine will be available and they will be targeted to those at highest risk and highest risk of exposure, first responders and healthcare workers who care for those with critical needs.

· In Phase 2, large numbers of doses will be available, and supply is likely to meet demand. Educational efforts will target critical populations who were not vaccinated in Phase 1.

· In Phase 3, there is likely to be a sufficient supply and all unvaccinated groups will be targeted. Special attention will be directed to populations or communities with low vaccine coverage.

ADPH says the vaccine could possibly be available before the end of 2020, and it will be provided free of charge.

"The goal of the plan is to immunize everyone who is eligible to receive a safe, effective and approved COVID-19 vaccine,” the department said in a news release Friday afternoon.

It says the plan was developed in coordination with other state and local agencies, and it was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Oct. 16.

“We want to assure the public that there will be equitable distribution of vaccine to all Alabamians, especially to vulnerable populations in rural and urban areas. Many external partners will have input in vaccine allocations,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in Friday’s announcement.

ADPH says it will ensure distribution of vaccination sites across the state, particularly “in rural counties and areas with high concentrations of people in vulnerable populations.”

You can view the full plan here. You can find ADPH's full news release on Friday here.