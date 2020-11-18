Alabama Department of Public Health explains guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving during the pandemic

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said she knows it's going to be hard for families this year, but hopes people will make good decisions when it comes to celebrating Thanksgiving.

Landers said people should celebrate in small groups, preferably only with family members that share the same household. You should also celebrate outside if you can.

She also suggested not having family members going down a buffet line touching the same serving utensils. She said to maybe pre-plate the food or have one person in charge of serving food.

The biggest concern for health officials is the spread of coronavirus from people who don't know they have the virus and are asymptomatic. They might think there's no risk in them going to a Thanksgiving gathering.

"They're together sitting around, talking, eating, just really laughing and enjoying their time together and that's a great opportunity for respiratory droplets to spread, and as a result of that, more cases of COVID-19," said Landers.

Landers also said most importantly, if you are sick, do not go anywhere. Stay home until you have tested negative or have seen a medical professional.