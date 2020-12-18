Alabama Department of Public Health: 4,489 coronavirus vaccines administered this week

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says 4,489 coronavirus vaccines have been administered this week.

This number is accurate as of Friday, Dec. 18. Providers have 24 hours to report to ADPH after administering the coronavirus vaccine.

ADPH says next week, it will receive a smaller shipment of the Pfizer vaccine than what was expected. The planned allocation was 48,750 doses, but that has been reduced to 29,250.

“This decrease will not affect persons who are receiving the Pfizer product for their first dose, as their second doses have been already allocated,” ADPH said.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted on Thursday to recommend emergency use authorization of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. When the emergency use is approved, ADPH expects some hospitals in Alabama to begin receiving the vaccine next week.

ADPH says names of hospitals receiving the Moderna vaccine will be provided in the near future, and the expected total allocation for Alabama is 83,400 doses.