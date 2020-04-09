Alabama Department of Labor now paying new federal stimulus benefit

The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) has started paying the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefit established under the new CARES Act that was passed on March 27.

ADOL started paying the benefits on Wednesday. People can expect to see the funds within 2 to 3 days, if their claims have already processed. On Wednesday, ADOL paid more than $40 million to more than 60,000 claimants.

The department says anyone receiving unemployment compensation benefits is eligible for the additional $600 a week stimulus payment. It is added to the weekly benefit amount that has a maximum of $275 a week.

The payments are eligible beginning on March 29 through July 25, 2020.

If you believe you are eligible to receive these payments, click here or call 1-866-234-5382.