Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama Department of Labor now paying new federal stimulus benefit

Alabama Department of Labor website
Alabama Department of Labor website

On Wednesday, ADOL paid more than $40 million to more than 60,000 claimants.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 8:36 AM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 8:55 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) has started paying the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefit established under the new CARES Act that was passed on March 27.

ADOL started paying the benefits on Wednesday. People can expect to see the funds within 2 to 3 days, if their claims have already processed. On Wednesday, ADOL paid more than $40 million to more than 60,000 claimants.

The department says anyone receiving unemployment compensation benefits is eligible for the additional $600 a week stimulus payment. It is added to the weekly benefit amount that has a maximum of $275 a week.

The payments are eligible beginning on March 29 through July 25, 2020.

If you believe you are eligible to receive these payments, click here or call 1-866-234-5382.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events