Alabama Department of Labor has new unemployment claims tracker

The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) has a new claims tracker to help you get answers to questions about your unemployment claim.
The department says this can be accessed through the ADOL homepage.
NEW! Just launched! ADOL has a new CLAIMS TRACKER that will help you get answers to questions about your claim. You will need to go to the ADOL homepage to access this tool!
Access it here: https://t.co/Bw9UYWBxkj@GovernorKayIvey @ADOLSecretary @NASWAORG @ALWorksSystem pic.twitter.com/ycNNBd9sLI
— ADOL (@al_labor) April 16, 2020
