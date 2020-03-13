Alabama Department of Corrections suspends visitation, inmate passes amid Covid-19 concerns

For the next 30 days, visitors will be not be allowed in Alabama state prisons, according to the Department of Corrections on Friday.

In a statement, ADOC officials said that in addition to visitation, inmate passes and volunteer entry will be suspended for the next 30 days "in response to the evolving COVID-19 situation and out of an abundance of caution."

ADOC went on to add that inmate co-pays on all medical services will also be suspended for the next 60 days.

