Alabama Department of Corrections suspends visitation, inmate passes amid Covid-19 concerns

For the next 30 days, visitors will be not be allowed in Alabama state prisons, according to the Department of Corrections on Friday.
In a statement, ADOC officials said that in addition to visitation, inmate passes and volunteer entry will be suspended for the next 30 days "in response to the evolving COVID-19 situation and out of an abundance of caution."
ADOC went on to add that inmate co-pays on all medical services will also be suspended for the next 60 days.
They add that updates will be posted on their website. You can find the most updated information by clicking here.
