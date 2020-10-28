Alabama Department of Corrections confirms more inmate coronavirus cases in North Alabama

The Alabama Department of Corrections on Wednesday confirmed more coronavirus cases in its North Alabama facilities.

It confirmed four more cases among inmates at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest.

The department also confirmed seven new cases among inmates at the North Alabama Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center in Decatur.

In an update to the department of corrections’ coronavirus dashboard, it said there are 34 active inmate cases and 18 active employee cases at Limestone Correctional Facility, as of Oct. 26.

In the North Alabama Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center, there are 11 active inmate cases and 10 active employee cases, as of Oct. 26.

The department of corrections says 65 coronavirus cases among staff and contracted staff members remain active. It says 89 cases of the virus remain active among the inmate population.