Alabama Department of Corrections confirms more coronavirus cases in North Alabama facilities

The Alabama Department of Corrections on Monday confirmed more coronavirus cases in two of its North Alabama facilities.

Since the department’s last report on Oct. 16, Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest confirmed one staff member and one inmate tested positive.

Another inmate tested positive at the North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Decatur.

Forty-six coronavirus cases among Alabama Department of Corrections staff and contracted staff remain active, as of Monday’s update.

At the same time, the department says forty-one cases among the inmate population remain active.