Alabama Department of Corrections confirms more coronavirus cases, deaths

The Alabama Department of Corrections on Friday confirmed the deaths of multiple inmates who tested positive for coronavirus, two of which have ties to North Alabama.

Jesse Burrell, Jr., 56, was serving a life sentence at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed for a robbery out of Madison County. He died on Dec. 1.

The state says Burrell was housed in the facility’s infirmary for advanced treatment of end-stage, preexisting medical conditions, and a full autopsy report concluded he was positive for coronavirus when he died.

David Lewis Moore, 63, was serving a life sentence at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest for manslaughter out of Jefferson County. He died on Dec. 3.

According to the state, “Inmate Moore, who suffered from multiple preexisting medical conditions, was transferred to a local hospital on November 24 for additional care after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.” He tested positive for the virus upon admission and remained under the care of the hospital until his death.

Also, on Friday, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus among inmates at Limestone Correctional Facility. It confirmed two new cases among staff members.

You can find the department’s full announcement on Friday and its coronavirus dashboard here.