Alabama Department of Corrections: Staff member dies after testing positive for coronavirus

The department said this is the first death of a staff member or contract worker.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 9:55 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Corrections announced late Thursday that an employee who recently tested positive for coronavirus has died.

The staff member worked at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka.

On Tuesday, the department reported that a staff member at the Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest has tested positive for coronavirus.

80 staff members and 62 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus

Here’s more from the Department of Corrections’ Thursday night news release:

The ADOC was informed via self-reporting that one (1) staff member employed at the Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery, Alabama, and one (1) staff member employed at Tutwiler have tested positive for COVID-19. These two (2) individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their healthcare providers.

Eighty (80) COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Seventy-two (72) staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

The ADOC has confirmed six (6) inmates have tested positive for COVID-19:

Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility (Columbiana, Alabama) – One (1) inmate

Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – One (1) inmate

Staton Correctional Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – One (1) inmate

Tutwiler – Three (3) inmates

labama Therapeutic Education Facility (ATEF): After exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19, one inmate at ATEF was tested and placed on level-two quarantine awaiting the results of their test. Upon returning a positive test, the inmate was placed on medical isolation. After consulting with the State Medical Director of the ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to place the inmate’s dormitory on level-one quarantine.

Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Draper QIF): One asymptomatic inmate at Draper QIF tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on medical isolation. All inmates who were transferred from the positive inmate’s respective county were also placed on medical isolation. The entire Draper QIF has been placed on level-one quarantine.

Staton Correctional Facility (Staton): After exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19, one inmate at Staton was tested and placed on level-two quarantine awaiting the results of their test. After testing positive, the inmate was placed on medical isolation. The dorm in which the inmate was housed is on level-one quarantine.

Tutwiler: The ADOC has confirmed that three (3) inmates at Tutwiler have tested positive for COVID-19. One inmate was taken to a local hospital for unrelated reasons and was tested for the disease upon her arrival. The inmate returned a positive test, and remains under the care of the local hospital. Upon completing our consultation with the State Medical Director of the ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to place the inmate’s housing area on medical isolation.

A second Tutwiler inmate, housed in the infirmary, was tested for COVID-19 due to direct contact with an individual who later returned a positive test, and a third Tutwiler inmate was tested after exhibiting signs and symptoms of the disease. Upon returning positive tests, the inmates were placed on medical isolation in the facility. Tutwiler’s infirmary remains on level-one quarantine, and the dormitory in which the third inmate was housed will also be placed on level-one quarantine.

Sixty-two (62) total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, thirty-nine (39) of which remain active.

