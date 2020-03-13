Alabama Community College System temporarily discontinues on-campus instruction

All schools within the Alabama Community College System will not instruct students on campus for about two and a half weeks.

Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker released a statement stating that on-campus instruction at 23 institutions across the state will discontinue from March 17 through April 3.

Other ACCS actions related to Covid-19: All college-sponsored, supported or work related out-of-state travel and all system office work related out-of-state travel is canceled until further notice.

If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, or the employee’s child or dependent tests positive and the employee must stay home to provide care, then that employee should stay at home for 14 days and should not be charged sick, annual or personal leave.

The Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) has announced the suspension of all regular season competition for all teams, effective March 13 through April 3.

Because many ACCS institutions have a scheduled Spring Break during this time, they may be asked to extend their break period.

"This will allow the colleges, faculty, staff and administration to develop a plan for alternative instructional efforts. All events scheduled at the state's community colleges during this time frame are also cancelled," said Baker.

Instruction plans are being made by each ACCS college, which will be communicated directly to students by their respective institutions next week.