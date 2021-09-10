Clear

Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations at plateau, ICUs in crisis

Dr. Scott Harris

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 2:31 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's top health official says the state's rapid rise in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 appears to have stabilized.

Yet Dr. Scott Harris, the state health officer, says Alabama still faces the “real crisis” of an overwhelming number of patients needing intensive care, nearly all of whom aren’t vaccinated.

Harris gave an update on the state's situation with COVID-19 on Friday.

He says overall hospitalizations dropped below 2,700 on Thursday for the first time in more than a week.

Yet Harris says the state still has more patients needing critical care than it does available ICU beds.

