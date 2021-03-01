Alabama coronavirus hospitalizations are at an eight-month low

Coronavirus hospitalizations across Alabama are at an eight-month low.

We heard on Monday from Decatur-Morgan Hospital's president.

The last time statewide hospitalizations were below 700 inpatients was at the end of June.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital is seeing that decrease in patients firsthand.

"We currently have 16 inpatients, and I think it's kind of up and down, so I think we'll continue to see that," said Kelli Powers, Decatur-Morgan Hospital President.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital is not alone, though.

Hospitals across the state are seeing fewer coronavirus inpatients.

"Hospitalization rate statewide is 657, as of yesterday. That's the lowest people hospitalized statewide since June the 28th," said Michael Glenn with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Glenn says the number of coronavirus patients is manageable for the hospitals.

"So, we need to keep doing what we're doing," said Glenn.

Powers is concerned, though, that people are waiting too long to go to the hospital.

"We're continuing to see people who get to the point where their oxygen level is really low, and by the time they come to the emergency room, they're on the ventilator and things aren't good from there," said Powers.

She says the sooner you come to the hospital, the better your outcome will be.

Out of those 16 inpatients, four are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

Another three patients are being looked at closely to determine if they have the virus.