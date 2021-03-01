Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Alabama coronavirus hospitalizations are at an eight-month low

The last time statewide hospitalizations were below 700 inpatients was at the end of June.

Posted: Mar 1, 2021 6:19 PM
Updated: Mar 1, 2021 6:53 PM
Posted By: Bridget Divers

Coronavirus hospitalizations across Alabama are at an eight-month low.

We heard on Monday from Decatur-Morgan Hospital's president.

The last time statewide hospitalizations were below 700 inpatients was at the end of June.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital is seeing that decrease in patients firsthand.

"We currently have 16 inpatients, and I think it's kind of up and down, so I think we'll continue to see that," said Kelli Powers, Decatur-Morgan Hospital President.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital is not alone, though.

Hospitals across the state are seeing fewer coronavirus inpatients.

"Hospitalization rate statewide is 657, as of yesterday. That's the lowest people hospitalized statewide since June the 28th," said Michael Glenn with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Glenn says the number of coronavirus patients is manageable for the hospitals.

"So, we need to keep doing what we're doing," said Glenn.

Powers is concerned, though, that people are waiting too long to go to the hospital.

"We're continuing to see people who get to the point where their oxygen level is really low, and by the time they come to the emergency room, they're on the ventilator and things aren't good from there," said Powers.

She says the sooner you come to the hospital, the better your outcome will be.

Out of those 16 inpatients, four are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

Another three patients are being looked at closely to determine if they have the virus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 493252

Reported Deaths: 9929
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson709861374
Mobile36108725
Madison32405455
Tuscaloosa24110410
Montgomery22565500
Shelby21929215
Baldwin19732283
Lee14961153
Morgan13659251
Calhoun13275286
Etowah13176319
Marshall11261209
Houston10086261
Elmore9376185
Limestone9359134
Cullman8891181
St. Clair8822223
Lauderdale8603211
DeKalb8446175
Talladega7517163
Walker6518255
Jackson6492102
Autauga626491
Blount6097127
Colbert6001118
Coffee5245102
Dale4640107
Russell404730
Franklin399177
Covington3957106
Chilton3870100
Escambia377472
Tallapoosa3585142
Clarke343650
Chambers3410110
Dallas3403141
Pike293372
Lawrence282984
Marion281895
Winston246767
Bibb245060
Geneva239670
Marengo235855
Pickens224654
Barbour211551
Hale209768
Fayette200256
Butler196166
Henry182441
Cherokee177038
Monroe166139
Randolph163640
Washington156535
Clay144354
Crenshaw144354
Macon142043
Cleburne137739
Lamar132833
Lowndes131051
Wilcox121825
Bullock116936
Conecuh106724
Perry105527
Sumter98331
Coosa88823
Greene87632
Choctaw55023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 775004

Reported Deaths: 11411
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby872191491
Davidson81420861
Knox45877581
Hamilton40298459
Rutherford38301383
Williamson25238203
Sumner21329315
Montgomery17380212
Out of TN1693194
Wilson16371210
Unassigned15639125
Sullivan14318273
Blount14036181
Bradley12867139
Washington12759234
Maury12203163
Sevier12011163
Putnam10592169
Madison10092229
Robertson8941120
Hamblen8013162
Anderson7971156
Greene7283145
Tipton6945103
Coffee6311114
Dickson6205106
Gibson6187140
Cumberland6102121
Carter5962152
McMinn591791
Roane588896
Bedford5789119
Loudon567965
Jefferson5642118
Lawrence556383
Monroe532290
Warren530975
Hawkins523894
Dyer5234101
Franklin472585
Fayette466171
Obion436694
Rhea414473
Lincoln413362
Cocke397593
Marshall390756
Cheatham390543
Campbell380059
Weakley378659
Giles373296
Henderson361973
Carroll347981
Hardeman338164
White337166
Macon336373
Hardin331163
Lauderdale309742
Henry300675
Marion293644
Wayne287130
Scott286843
Overton284857
Claiborne278967
McNairy267253
Hickman264941
Haywood264860
DeKalb264349
Smith255636
Grainger242446
Trousdale238922
Morgan229637
Fentress229144
Johnson216338
Chester201548
Bledsoe200110
Crockett197147
Unicoi180347
Polk175522
Cannon174529
Union171933
Grundy168330
Lake167826
Sequatchie155327
Decatur153737
Humphreys153221
Benton150739
Lewis146825
Meigs125921
Jackson125034
Stewart123324
Clay106930
Perry103227
Houston102732
Moore94416
Van Buren79520
Pickett74623
Hancock49612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events