Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama Attorney General warns nursing home residents about federal stimulus check theft

The attorney general says people should be vigilant against having their federal stimulus checks stolen.

Posted: May 22, 2020 10:33 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is warning nursing home residents and their family members that Medicaid recipients should be vigilant against having their federal stimulus checks stolen.

Marshall says while Medicaid recipients may have to sign over resources, in some circumstances, to nursing homes where they live, that doesn't apply to stimulus checks from the CARES Act.

“We are now beginning to receive a few reports of concern that some Alabama nursing homes may be attempting to take stimulus checks from residents who are Medicaid recipients. If this is happening, it needs to stop now,” Marshall said. “These stimulus checks are rightfully and legally the property of the residents and must be returned. Confiscation of these checks is unlawful and should be reported to my office.”

On Wednesday, Marshall’s office said it had not received reports of nursing homes or assisted living facilities in the state taking residents’ stimulus checks.

If you believe your stimulus check or one belonging to a family member was improperly taken, you’re urged to contact the Attorney General’s Office at mfcu@alabamaag.gov or 334-242-7300.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13418

Reported Deaths: 533
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1870107
Jefferson145385
Montgomery102828
Marshall6449
Lee46632
Tuscaloosa4469
Shelby41719
Franklin4095
Tallapoosa38459
Chambers33223
Butler31811
Madison2854
Baldwin2698
Elmore2347
Etowah22610
DeKalb2073
Coffee1841
Dallas1733
Sumter1695
Walker1681
Lowndes15810
Houston1503
Autauga1433
Morgan1371
Calhoun1363
Choctaw1313
Pike1240
Randolph1217
Lauderdale1192
Marengo1196
Russell1180
Colbert1112
Hale1103
Wilcox1096
Marion10810
Barbour991
St. Clair971
Clarke912
Greene874
Pickens864
Chilton831
Talladega822
Dale750
Cullman720
Limestone700
Jackson682
Bullock651
Washington635
Covington601
Macon592
Winston530
Crenshaw522
Bibb521
Henry481
Blount471
Escambia393
Lawrence380
Coosa331
Cherokee310
Clay272
Geneva270
Perry250
Monroe222
Conecuh221
Lamar160
Cleburne131
Fayette100
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18961

Reported Deaths: 313
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson429248
Shelby403391
Trousdale13854
Rutherford93020
Sumner77842
Bledsoe6071
Williamson49110
Hamilton42513
Tipton4092
Lake4030
Wilson3448
Out of TN3394
Putnam3215
Knox3215
Robertson3170
Bedford2624
Montgomery2172
Rhea1880
Hardeman1840
Madison1622
McMinn12412
Loudon1100
Fayette982
Dickson970
Cheatham970
Cumberland961
Macon933
Bradley891
Blount773
Maury740
Sevier692
Washington680
Unassigned670
Wayne630
Coffee630
Sullivan602
Gibson591
Monroe552
Hickman520
Lauderdale511
Greene462
Dyer450
Franklin441
Anderson371
Marion351
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Smith291
Haywood291
Henry280
Jefferson270
Marshall271
Carroll261
Weakley260
Hamblen242
Meigs220
Lincoln220
Lawrence220
White220
Cocke200
Obion201
Carter191
Overton180
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Cannon150
Johnson150
Polk140
Crockett141
Jackson130
Perry130
Henderson120
McNairy120
Giles120
Humphreys121
Chester120
Scott110
Sequatchie100
Hardin102
Roane90
Fentress90
Stewart80
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Pickett20
Lewis20
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events