Alabama Attorney General warns nursing home residents about federal stimulus check theft

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is warning nursing home residents and their family members that Medicaid recipients should be vigilant against having their federal stimulus checks stolen.

Marshall says while Medicaid recipients may have to sign over resources, in some circumstances, to nursing homes where they live, that doesn't apply to stimulus checks from the CARES Act.

“We are now beginning to receive a few reports of concern that some Alabama nursing homes may be attempting to take stimulus checks from residents who are Medicaid recipients. If this is happening, it needs to stop now,” Marshall said. “These stimulus checks are rightfully and legally the property of the residents and must be returned. Confiscation of these checks is unlawful and should be reported to my office.”

On Wednesday, Marshall’s office said it had not received reports of nursing homes or assisted living facilities in the state taking residents’ stimulus checks.

If you believe your stimulus check or one belonging to a family member was improperly taken, you’re urged to contact the Attorney General’s Office at mfcu@alabamaag.gov or 334-242-7300.