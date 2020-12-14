Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board reinstates curbside alcohol sales

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has reinstated curbside alcohol sales in the state.

In an emergency meeting Monday morning, the board voted 3-0 to allow its on-premise licensees to sell alcohol “to go” until Jan. 4, 2021.

“The recent surge in COVID-19 cases statewide caused many Chambers of Commerce, corporations and licensees to fear another economic slowdown during what is considered the busiest retail period of the year," the board said in a news release.

It previously allowed curbside sales, but that ended on Sept. 15.

The ruling on Monday takes effect immediately.

Read the full announcement below:

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board today unanimously authorized its on-premise licensees to sell alcohol “to go” until January 4, 2021. In an emergency meeting, the Board voted 3-0 to allow the sales.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases statewide caused many Chambers of Commerce, corporations and licensees to fear another economic slowdown during what is considered the busiest retail period of the year. The ABC Board had previously authorized curbside sales for on-premise licensees, but that rule lapsed on September 15, 2020.

Under the new amendment, an Alabama licensee who holds a Restaurant and Retail Liquor license that allows the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption only may now sell for off-premises consumption using curbside pick-up or take-out services with the following restrictions: A licensee may sell no more than one .375 liter (375ml) bottle of spirits, two 750 ml bottles of wine, or 144 ounces of beer per customer. Additionally, the employee processing and handling the pick-up or take-out order must be 21 years of age or older and the licensee or employee processing and handling the pick-up or take-out order must verify that the recipient is 21 years of age or older.

“We are extremely sensitive to the plight of our licensees during the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue to make every attempt to help them remain open, financially viable, and safe,” said ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson.

The amendment takes effect immediately and terminates on Janaury 4, 2021.