Alabama A&M women’s volleyball opts out of season due to coronavirus

The Alabama A&M University women’s volleyball team opted out of playing the spring 2021 season due to coronavirus.

Players and coaches decided it was best for their health.

The volleyball team is coming off back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships the last two seasons.

"The Alabama A&M University women's volleyball program has had a discussion with its current student-athletes and have concluded that they have decided to opt out of the Spring 2021 season due to COVID-19," said head coach Rose Magers-Powell in the university’s announcement about the decision. "They believe as a collective group that their health and safety for each other is a priority and are preparing to return during the traditional Fall 2021 campaign. The Athletics administration and staff fully support and respect the decision of our student-athletes and agree that their health, safety and well-being have and always will be a top priority."

The team has a 43-31 overall record for the past two years.

During the current pandemic, the NCAA is allowing student-athletes to opt out of competition in 2020-2021 and not lose that year of eligibility.

Read the full announcement from Alabama A&M here.