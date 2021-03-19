Alabama A&M taking public appointments for coronavirus vaccine clinic

Alabama A&M University, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health, is providing the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to community members by appointment only and for as long as the vaccine is available to the University.

Vaccines will be administered by appointment only at the University’s Student Health and Wellness Center on the corner of Meridian Street and Chase Road. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Only those currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Alabama can get appointments. See those details HERE

More details from the university:

Steps to Request and Receive an Appointment

Step 1: Complete and submit the Registration Form found HERE. You must print a copy and bring it with you at time of appointment.

Step 2: Check your email that you used on the Registration Form to view your confirmation of submission and to self-select an appointment date and time from the available appointment pool. This is a very important step. Your appointment is not confirmed until you select a date and time.

Step 3: Arrive to the Vaccination Clinic 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment. Please remember to:

• Bring your ID and documentation of eligibility; and

• Remain at the vaccination site for 15 to 30 minutes to be monitored for any reaction and to schedule your appointment for the second dose.

Requests to reschedule missed appointments will be considered on a case-bycase basis depending on the availability of resources and the vaccine.