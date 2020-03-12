Clear
Alabama A&M shifts to online-only classes due to coronavirus; students must leave residence halls

Alabama A&M shifts to online-only classes due to coronavirus; students must leave residence halls

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 8:15 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama A&M University announced late Thursday that it is ending on-campus classes for the rest of the spring semester.

This goes into effect on Monday.

Starting then, classes will be delivered through electronic and virtual platforms.

Students must vacate residence halls by 5 p.m. March 20.

