Alabama A&M men’s basketball activities paused due to positive coronavirus test

Alabama A&M University men's basketball has paused all team-related activities indefinitely due to coronavirus.

A&M Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks said Friday that this is because of a positive coronavirus test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program.

The team’s game at No. 23 Ohio State, which was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been canceled.

“There has been no determination on how the pause in activities will impact the schedule beyond the Ohio State contest,” Friday’s announcement said.