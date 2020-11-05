Alabama A&M launches mobile health clinic to bring care to Huntsville residents

A new mobile health clinic has hit the streets of Huntsville, aiming to bring free coronavirus testing and preventive healthcare services to local underserved communities.

The Alabama A&M University mobile clinic is made possible through their collaboration with Huntsville Hospital and Toyota.

Dr. Ernst Cebert, research associate professor at Alabama A&M and manager of the Hazel Green Research Station, says the clinic just hit the road last week and is still in the early stages of operation.

“It’s on the street, still on a training approach. We do not go anywhere by ourselves. We go with Huntsville Hospital. If Huntsville Hospital is going to have a testing event at a church or a particular location, they would let us know and then we would tag along with our volunteer students and other volunteers to learn the process,” Dr. Cebert said.

The clinic will both provide coronavirus testing and preventive healthcare services for community members and can serve up to 50 people a day.

“Our first objective was mainly to go to the community and to address preventive healthcare issues and wellness—diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension, obesity, anything that we can go to a community center, go to a church and to be able to identify these potential problems before they escalate into major health issues,” Dr. Cebert said.

Dr. Cebert hopes that the clinic will eventually be able to offer flu shots and telehealth services to reach more patients.

The mobile health clinic has been in the works since 2018 when Alabama A&M students won a grant from Toyota to address issues in their community. Dr. Cebert says that when the pandemic hit, the university partnered with Huntsville Hospital to take on the local impact of coronavirus.

He says the clinic serves as a mutually beneficial project for students and community members.

“This project actually offers the opportunity to get the students to the community and to render a service that is highly desirable and in need, so it’s a win-win situation and we have to be very grateful to Toyota for their help,” Dr. Cebert said.

The clinic is currently seeking more volunteers. For more information on volunteering and clinic locations, contact Dr. Cebert, ernst.cebert@aamu.edu.