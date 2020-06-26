Alabama A&M fall semester to start Aug. 17; face masks required for students, more

Alabama A&M University in Huntsville announced Friday that fall classes will begin Aug. 17.

"The university will offer a hybrid instruction model that includes both in-class and online course offerings, with the ability to offer exclusive remote instruction if necessary,” according to a news release.

“Students scheduled to reside on campus are asked to comply with the Fall 2020 Move-in Schedule (see it here) provided by the Office of Residential Life and Housing.?

The release says the university is implementing extensive safety and sanitation procedures, including: temperature checks upon entry into high-traffic facilities, social distancing guidelines, face masks required for all students, employees and visitors while in public spaces, sneeze guard shields in high traffic offices, increased sanitizing stations throughout campus, and reduced capacity in the dining hall.

Students, parents, and employees are encouraged to monitor the website at www.aamu.edu for the latest on COVID-19, including a detailed copy of the Fall 2020 Re-Engagement Plan.