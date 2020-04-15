Clear
Alabama A&M University waives ACT/SAT requirements due to coronavirus pandemic

The university made the announcement on Wednesday.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 1:43 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 2:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama A&M University is waiving its ACT/SAT requirements for the 2020-2021 school year.

The university says because of restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic, like social distancing, high school seniors haven’t been able to sit for the ACT/SAT.

Alabama A&M is waiving the requirements for first-year undergraduate applicants who meet other requirements, the university says. These include high school grade point average and curriculum.

The waiver applies for U.S. residents and international students. The university says this will not impact students’ financial aid, but students “must meet the ACT/SAT testing requirements to receive a merit based scholarship offer from the University.”

