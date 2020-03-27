The Alabama ABC board wants residents to know that state-owned retail and wholesale ABC stores are not on the list of “non-essential” businesses that Gov. Kay Ivey had ordered to close to help fight coronavirus. (You can see a list of stores that are having to close at 5 p.m. Saturday HERE)
The only rules impacting these stores are: Only five customers can be in the store at any one time, customers must remain at the front of the store, ABC personnel must retrieve a customer’s order, and that cash must be exchanged by being placed on the counter so that no direct skin contact can be made.
Get more coronavirus information here and sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter
Related Content
- Alabama ABC stores not closing during state’s coronavirus business shutdown
- These North Alabama schools are closing before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown
- Marshall County Schools closing Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown
- Madison City Schools closing Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown
- Marshall County Schools close Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown
- Huntsville City Schools closing Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown
- DETAILS: North Alabama school systems feeding students during coronavirus shutdown
- These North Alabama businesses are closing at 5 p.m. Saturday due to coronavirus crisis
- PHOTOS: Coronavirus shopping clearing North Alabama store shelves
- Alabama has 501 coronavirus cases
Scroll for more content...