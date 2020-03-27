Clear
Alabama ABC stores not closing during state’s coronavirus business shutdown

They are not on the state's "non-essential" list

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 3:59 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama ABC board wants residents to know that state-owned retail and wholesale ABC stores are not on the list of “non-essential” businesses that Gov. Kay Ivey had ordered to close to help fight coronavirus. (You can see a list of stores that are having to close at 5 p.m. Saturday HERE)

The only rules impacting these stores are: Only five customers can be in the store at any one time, customers must remain at the front of the store, ABC personnel must retrieve a customer’s order, and that cash must be exchanged by being placed on the counter so that no direct skin contact can be made.

