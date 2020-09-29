Alabama ABC Board rescinds ban of alcohol sales in bars, restaurants past 11 p.m.

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board rescinded its order to ban the sale of alcohol at restaurants and bars after 11 p.m. during an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon.

A new order was passed and is effective as of Tuesday. It requires 50% occupancy and each patron to wear a face covering except when seated and eating. Walk-up service is allowed if six feet of separation is maintained.

Any establishment found to be in violation would be subject to a suspension of their ABC license. ABC says it will be actively enforcing this in coordination with law enforcement.

The board passed the previous ban in late July in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. It went into effect on Aug. 1. You can find our previous story here.

