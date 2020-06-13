Air conditioning company takes precautions against Coronavirus

A local air conditioning company says it is receiving fewer calls right now. They say it's partly because people are nervous to let workers inside of their homes due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

If your air conditioning unit is having issues, but you’re nervous and wait to get it fixed because of Coronavirus concerns, it could mean having to spend around $6,000 for a new A/C unit.

For James Trulson, working with air conditioning units isn't just a job, it's a passion.

"I like finding these problems that nobody else can," said Trulson.

It's a family business-called A and A Appliance and Heating/ Cooling, but lately, the company hasn't been getting as many calls.

"They're extremely paranoid about me coming inside the house. The biggest deal is there is so much I can do outside the house," said Trulson.

Trulson says people are worried about getting the coronavirus from workers.

"We are more than glad to wear a mask, more than glad to wear gloves," said Trulson.

"I never felt uncomfortable with the individuals who were coming into my home," said customer, Sheri Bowlen.

Sheri Bowlen has asthma and says while the Coronavirus makes her nervous, she decided to pick up the phone and call A and A.

"Having a unit that cleans the air properly is important if you have any breathing concerns," said Bowlen.

Trulson says a cool home is invaluable during the summer.

"I hope business picks back up and we go back to normal, but normal will never be the same," said Trulson.

Trulson says while calls are down right now, he expects people to make more appointments as it gets hotter outside.

He tells WAAY 31, calling an air conditioning company as soon as you notice an issue could save you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.