Air Force flies over North Alabama hospitals to honor health care workers

The Air Force gave Alabama health care workers battling coronavirus a special salute on Tuesday.
The U.S. Air Force Reserve Wing passed over 10 cities, including Muscle Shoals, Florence, Decatur and Huntsville.
The view from Huntsville Hospital
Workers got to see two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 908th Airlift Wing.
If you took photos or video of the flyovers, share them in an email to share@waaytv.com.
