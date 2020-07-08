African American's dying at disproportional rate from coronavirus in Alabama

The coronavirus is continuing to plague the African-American community months after the pandemic began.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Black Alabamians are dying at a disproportional rate than any other race in the state.

"It's, it's really disturbing," Frederick Richardson, a member of the local and national Black Nurses Association, said.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 45% of people killed by coronavirus in Alabama are African American, but only 27% of the state is African American.

Richardson believes the main reason African Americans are dying from coronavirus at a higher rate is linked to pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and asthma.

"The symptoms are going to be worst to individuals with these other diseases and unfortunately within my community, within the African-American community it would effect us more," he said.

He said they can't change how the virus impacts people with the pre-exisiting conditions common in the African-American community, but he does see a way to slow down the trend so fewer African Americans get the virus.

"The most important thing I can say is the education aspect in terms of making sure that we speak to our families, speak to our friends, speak to our co-workers about the importance of wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing," he said.

Richardson said he urges everybody to not only take personal responsibility to stay safe, but also keep in mind how this virus can be deadly to many people, so follow the safety guidelines for them as well.