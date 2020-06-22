Adventist Church of Huntsville continues serving the community, offering resources

Adventist Church of Huntsville continues offering services online and helping the community despite remaining closed due to coronavirus.

“In fact, we are doing an evaluation to be able to open the church,” Pastor Angel Rijo Sosa said. “We hope that in mid-July we will open depending upon the changes in the population (with respect to coronavirus cases).”

For now, they are offering services online Wednesdays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook. There is also a food bank on Wednesdays and Sundays that provides assistance to those struggling to find meals.

Rijo Sosa recognizes the importance of the church as coronavirus has been an especially difficult time for many both in his church and in the community.

“The church has especially played a very important role in the orientation of not only Hispanics but of the community in general,” Rijo Sosa said. He says that this has been a collective effort of community organizers and activists, churches and health institutions.

The church will continue operating this way until they can establish a protocol that would help ensure the safety of all, according to Rijo Sosa.