Absentee voters wait in line for hours at Madison County Courthouse

We are just one week away from the general election.

People across North Alabama continue to take advantage of absentee voting opportunities, and that includes Madison County where some people spent several hours in line on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

WAAY 31 learned why some absentee voters chose to get in line on a line that sometimes wrapped around the entire courthouse.

Everyone we spoke with said no matter who wins the election, they want to see change across the country.

Julie Jolly waited in line for close to four hours on Tuesday. She said if that's what it takes for her voice to be heard, she's fine with it.

“We’re in very serious times right now and no matter how long it takes, I think we owe it to ourselves and to others that stood before us to take the time to vote," said Jolly.

This is the first time many voted absentee, but even the coronavirus and the long lines couldn't stop people from coming out to vote.

“I’m very proud to do it and I wouldn’t have missed it for nothing," said absentee voter, June Owens.

In fact, fear of coronavirus transmission is why Alabama expanded absentee voting rules this year so everyone can take advantage of the process.

"It’s just important to make no excuses and to get it done, so that’s why I'm here," said absentee voter, Melanie Pope.

Pope said waiting in line makes her appreciate how far the country has come.

“I think about the history of the world today and I also think about my ancestors and all that they went through and dedicated to make this possible for me, myself and the country," said Pope.

She hopes this election will bring even more improvement.

“I'm just hoping for everyone to just work as one, you know, and everybody not be at odds.”

Thursday is the last day to get an absentee ballot.

Monday is the last day to send in your ballot for it to be counted.

If you are voting in person this year, your regular polling location will open at 7 a.m. next Tuesday, Nov. 3. and close at 7 p.m.