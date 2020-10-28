Madison County Probate Judge expects 40,000 more absentee ballot applications by end of Thursday

There's one day left to apply for an absentee ballot.

The Madison County Probate Judge says he expects 40,000 more applications by the end of the day Thursday. That's four times the county's previous record.

WAAY 31 spent the day at the courthouse, where there's been a steady crowd of people making sure they can vote absentee.

The line for absentee voter assistance was at least two blocks long for most of the day. People said they plan to do whatever it takes to make sure they can cast their ballots.

Tracy Kendoll said he doesn't mind the long line to vote absentee in person.

"Well, traditionally, at my particular polling place, lines have always been long during presidential elections. So, I'm trying to avoid a four-hour wait verses an hour or so here at the courthouse," said voter Tracy Kendoll.

He says the hour spent waiting is worth it to cut down on potential exposure to coronavirus.

"During this time with the COVID-19 virus, I want to limit my exposure time. Maybe I'm still in the line, but the time that I'm here is, should be a little more limited," said Kendoll.

"Well, I was concerned about COVID-19 and thinking that the line wouldn't be so long, but I'm here so I'm going to wait," said voter Chrissy Corley.

Corley says it is important to vote, even during the pandemic.

"Because I do think it makes a difference and I think everybody should get out and vote and give their opinion," said Corley.

Kendoll says it is his civic duty to come out and vote.

"It's up to me to voice my opinion on who should be in elected office, and if I cast that vote, then I have a say in what my community looks like," Kendoll said.

Thursday is the final day of absentee voter services at the courthouse, and as long as you are in line by 4:30 p.m., you will be able to turn in your ballot. If you are going to the courthouse, make sure to bring your mask and social distance while you wait outside.

Employees also recommend bringing your own pen.

On Wednesday, the Alabama Secretary of State said more than 300,000 people have requested absentee ballots. Of those, 240,000 have been successfully returned.