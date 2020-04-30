About 60,000 coronavirus-related unemployment claims filed last week in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Labor says 74,966 initial unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 19 to April 25, 2020.

Of these claims, 62,448 are coronavirus-related.

The department says the majority of claims filed were from employees in the Industry Not Available (unclassified) section, followed by Manufacturing, Accommodation and Food Services, Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services, Retail Trade and Health Care and Social Assistance.

You can find a breakdown by county here.

You can find a breakdown by industry here.