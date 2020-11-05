About 100 people receive free coronavirus tests in Decatur

On Thursday, about 100 people received a free coronavirus test in Decatur. The St. James Cumberland Presbyterian Church hosted the drive-thru testing.

Participants did not have to show symptoms or any insurance information to get tested.

Joe Crozier, Executive Director of North Alabama's Area Health Education Center, said the majority of the participants did not have symptoms of the coronavirus, but wanted to make sure they were not unknowingly spreading the virus.

“There seems to be more people interested in knowing whether they’re a carrier, you know, so they can be infecting other people and not realizing it," said Crozier. "So, we have a lot of people that are coming through that are asymptomatic but want to get tested."

Participants will get the results back in about 48 hours.