Pac-12 pulls plug on fall football amid pandemic

The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

The announcement by the Big Ten comes six day after the conference that includes programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State released a revised league-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential coronavirus disruptions.

Instead, all fall sports in the Big Ten have been called off and a spring season will be explored. And two people involved in the Pac-12′s decision told The Associated Press the football season would be postponed until the spring, along with all fall sports.