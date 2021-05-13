AP: CDC to say fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most places

WASHINGTON - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside most places.

That’s according to a person briefed on the announcement, expected later Thursday from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools.

The CDC also no longer recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.

The more people get vaccinated, the faster infections will drop -- and the harder it will be for the coronavirus to mutate enough to escape vaccines, according to health experts.

This move comes as nearly half of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of vaccine and coronavirus cases are at their lowest rate since September. Also, deaths are at their lowest point since last April.