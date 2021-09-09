Clear

AP: Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

Biden will sign a new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

The step comes in advance of a speech Thursday afternoon outlining a six-pronged plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.

A person familiar with the plan discussed details on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record.

