AHSAA gives update and says participation is close to 100%

The Alabama Athletic Association held its final update before the start of the fall high school sports season.

The director says participation for the first week of high school football is expected to be nearly 90%, but he still has this message for players and parents

"Nothing will be normal this season".

In Elkmont , the coach told us his team plans to play this week even though the school is shut down because of coronavirus cases.

WAAY-31 shares why parents say they're OK with the call.

As athletes get ready to face off with other teams, they'll put their gear on, have their water bottles ready but will also have masks ready and available before stepping off the field.

Many parents in Elkmont told us they're excited for the season but want people to continue to follow health guidelines.

"These guys fought their whole life to get to this point. These seniors. The fought 17, 18 years to get to this moment. Just allowing the the chance to play means something," said Bo Starkey.

Bo Starkey has kids in the Limestone County School district and works closely with student-athletes at Elkmont High School.

He said he's thankful Elkmont and other teams have the chance to play this week, despite some schools having positive cases of coronavirus.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association says about 90% of football teams will play in Week 1.

By the time regionals come around, it'll be up to nearly 100%.

The AHSAA says on the field, games will look the same and off the field, players need to social distance and wear masks.

That's something Starkey says he appreciates.

"It's on us to own this and to make sure we're doing the right thing so we can play. Social distancing, wearing a mask, cleaning, if you get sick, pull yourself out, get tested," he said.

In Tuesday's AHSAA update, coaches across the state said they're thankful to be able to play this year.

In North Alabama, the Limestone county athletic director says he's gotten positive responses from teams on participation.

Starkey told us he's glad he'll be able to go to games this season and will do everything he can to stay safe while there.

"We've got to do our part. Just having that puncher's chance, that fighting chance to get the season means a whole lot," he said.

The AHSAA said if a school doesn't want to participate in a particular game, or doesn't have enough healthy players to do so, they won't be punished.

Elkmont High School has its first game this Friday.

The Limestone county athletic director said there will be two separate entrances and everyone will be temperature checked at the gate.

Once inside, families need to sit together and 6 feet apart from others.

Masks are also required.