American Family Care Decatur seeing more vaccinated people testing positive for COVID

One urgent care clinic in Decatur is seeing an increase in vaccinated patients coming in with COVID-like symptoms and even testing positive for the virus.

WAAY-31 spoke with nurse practitioners there on why they believe they're seeing this change.

At the Decatur location of American Family Care they're still as busy as ever but recently they've been seeing more vaccinated people coming in because they're getting sick from COVID.

The staff here told us it's because some people are possibly letting their guard down too soon, when now is not the time.

"These people who are vaccinated, feel like they don't need to be tested because they have been vaccinated. We just want to continue testing if they have symptoms or an exposure," Julie Knop.

Knop and Landon Dutton are both nurse practitioners at AFC in Decatur and they told us just because you're fully vaccinated does not mean you can't contract COVID.

The delta variant is even more transmissible than the original strain of COVID and wearing a mask and getting tested on a daily basis is still important.

But there's some​ good news here.

"The average over the last seven days has actually decreased 40% from the peak that we saw at the end of august, of COVID cases," said Dutton.

Dutton is talking about the average number of COVID cases in the state.

Alabama is still not in the best place to do away with social distancing, wearing a mask or vaccination efforts, but Knop told us at AFC they will continue to educate you on what's the best practice to keep.

"The more we spread the education that it's still possible to contract, spread and have symptoms of COVID most of the population is trusting us if we feel they need to be tested," said Knop.

On the Alabama Department of Health's website you can find out who is doing COVID testing and offering the vaccine.

At AFC Decatur they offer Moderna and starting next week, they'll start offering the flu vaccine ahead of cold and flu season.