ADPH warns protests could increase Coronavirus cases

The Alabama Department of Public Health is warning if protestors aren’t careful, we could see a spike in Coronavirus cases.

Hundreds of people gathered at the courthouse on Monday for a protest and were unable to social distance. The Alabama Department of Public Health released a statement, asking protestors to still wear masks and try to maintain six feet apart.

"The Alabama Department of Public Health is very disturbed by the death of George Floyd and we recognize the right of persons to assemble for peaceful protests," said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Doctor Karen Landers works with the Alabama Department of Public Health. She says being so close to so many people during a protest could spread the Coronavirus quickly.

"It's a very serious virus and it's a very serious illness and it's still in our community," said Landers .

The department released a statement on Tuesday, asking people to take precautions while protesting.

"It's certainly a grave concern that people can develop COVID-19 from being in a large group of people," said Landers.

She says if people choose to hold hands during protests and come in contact with each other, they should use hand sanitizer as much as possible.

"Adhere to social distancing to keep respiratory hygiene in the forefront and wear cloth face coverings," said Landers.

WAAY 31 did reach out to the governor's office to see if a spike in coronavirus cases could delay the next phase of the state reopening. We will let you know as soon as we hear back.

On Tuesday, the United States General Surgeon, Dr. Jerome Adams, announced that people can expect to see more Coronavirus cases from the nationwide protests.