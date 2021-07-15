ADPH risk map puts majority of Alabama at "very high risk" for covid-19 spread

The Alabama Department of Public Health released its weekly update of the covid-19 risk indicator map.

It states that 47 of the state's 67 counties are considered "very high risk" for spread of the virus.

A county's risk level is determined by 4 factors. Those are new case numbers, percent positivity, testing goals, and hospital visits for covid-like symptoms.

Almost every county in North Alabama is considered very high risk. Colbert Co. is at moderate risk. Jackson Co. is at low risk.

Alabama consistently ranks near the bottom when it comes to vaccination rates in the US.