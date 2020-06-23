Alabama restaurants don’t have to shut down if employees test positive for coronavirus

Another restaurant in North Alabama is temporarily closing because an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Grumpy's Pizza and Pasta in Arab is the latest in a series of closures in the area.

In just the past week, Rosie’s Cantina on University shut its doors, as did the Mellow Mushroom and Moe's Original Bar B Que in Decatur because of positive coronavirus tests.

All said the temporary closures are to allow for extra cleaning and the protection of the public and employees.

According to a post on its Facebook page, a Grumpy’s Pizza and Pasta employee tested positive. Now all employees are getting tested while the restaurant does a deep clean.

The post also says the restaurant self-reported to the health department, which did not encourage it to close.

When WAAY 31 spoke with Jeremy Bryant, Alabama Department of Health senior environmentalist, he said it is not required that a restaurant closes after an employee tests positive for the virus.

"Not a requirement of the current order. It's a recommendation that they close for at least long enough to do enhanced sanitation which is also a process laid out by the CDC, but the department of public health doesn't have a requirement that the establishment close for any period of time," said Bryant.

WAAY 31 did reach out to Grumpy's Pasta and Pizza, but a representative said they did not want to comment any more than what was in the Facebook post.

According to the Facebook post, Grumpy's Pizza and Pasta hopes to be back open by Friday and will only open back up with employees who test negative for coronavirus.