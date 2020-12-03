ABC World News Tonight celebrates North Alabama WWII vet’s recovery from coronavirus, 104th birthday

A local World War II veteran was honored Thursday night in ABC World News Tonight's “America Strong” segment.

Major Wooten, 104, was released Tuesday afternoon from Madison Hospital following his recovery from coronavirus. He was admitted to the hospital last Wednesday.

Hospital staff gathered for Wooten’s sendoff while holding balloons and singing “Happy Birthday.” He turned 104 this Wednesday.

His granddaughter said she was thrilled to hear her grandfather was coming home.

"He just brings so much happiness to everybody and just seeing everybody and their reaction to him, it makes you very proud to call him your grandfather and I just love him so much,” Holly McDonald said.

McDonald says her grandfather received a new drug that helps treat coronavirus symptoms.

Wooten, a Private First Class, worked on hospital and freight cars. In September 2019, he joined five other World War II heroes on a trip to Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany. The “Trip of Honor” was provided by Forever Young Senior Veterans in Alabama.

You can watch ABC World News Tonight Anchor David Muir’s segment on Wooten here. (Note: In the segment, it's said that Wooten was released from Madison Hospital in Birmingham. To clarify, Madison Hospital is located in Madison, Alabama.)