ABC News: CDC to reduce social distancing guidelines in schools

According to an administration official, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as early as Friday will recommend that schools enforce 3-feet of distance, dropping a prior insistence of 6-feet, according to ABC News.

The recommendation will be based on several pieces of data in addition to a recent study of Massachusetts schools that found no discernible difference in the rate of infection in districts that enforced 6-feet of distancing versus 3-feet of distancing.

