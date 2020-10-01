A medical professional suggests getting the flu vaccine

October 1st is the first day the Alabama Department of Public Health begins collecting data for its weekly flu reports. In North Alabama, one medical professional told WAAY 31 she's already seen a significant number of flu cases.

“I do feel like seeing as an aggressive approaches as we’ve seen, it is coming a little bit harder and a little bit quicker," said American Family Care nurse practitioner, Julie Knop.

Knop said there are a lot of benefits to getting the flu shot, especially this year.

She said with COVID-19 still wide spread, it's important to do everything you can to keep from getting sick, especially since it's possible to get both viruses at the same time.

“The last thing somebody needs, especially with a weak immune system, is to contract flu on top of COVID," said Knop. "We are seeing patients that are testing positive for COVID and for flu.”

Courtney Taylor told WAAY 31 she recovered from the coronavirus a few months ago. She said she hasn't gotten the flu shot in about five years but decided to get it this year as a precaution.

Taylor knows the flu vaccine doesn't guarentee she won't get the flu but it's another way to protect herself and those around her.

“I’ve been like really good about the whole social distancing and safety precautions, and wearing a mask everywhere, and constantly using hand sanitizer after I touch everything," said Taylor. "So, I mean, you could still do all those things and still get the flu or coronavirus.”

Knop said it's smart for people to take preventative measures, like getting the flu shot, so if you do get the coronavirus, you have a better chance of recovering.

“I believe naturally the more viral illnesses or bacterial illnesses that we contract, it is going to continue to weaken the immune system making it harder to heal," said Knop.

You are able to get the flu shot and get tested for both the coronavirus and flu at American Family Care seven days a week.